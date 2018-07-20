The wisdom of crowds vs the madness of crowds

Colin James to Australasian Study of Parliament Group conference on

Trust in Parliament in a post-truth world

Brisbane 19 July 2018

This talks of three tensions. One is between the impact on citizens of rapidly developing digital technology and citizens reactions to that impact, including through Parliaments. The second is between liberal democracy and autocracy which a growing body of commentary worries democracy is losing. The third lies under those two tensions: between the wisdom of crowds and the madness of crowds.

ASPG final 18Jul17-18